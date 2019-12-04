|
Earl Aipperspach
Oakes, ND - Earl Allen Aipperspach, 79, passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society of Oakes, ND.
Earl was born February 24, 1940 to Gottlieb and Bertha (Deutscher) Aipperspach of Streeter, ND. Earl spent his early education in a one-room schoolhouse, later completing his GED while assisting on the family farm and working for several neighbors. He met and married Ruby Wolff in Washburn, ND December 10, 1965. They owned a service station for several years and later Earl worked as a welder, owned a trucking company, worked in retail, drove city bus, and owned rental property all while raising two children and caring for 11 foster children.
When Earl wasn't busy working he enjoyed reading, woodworking, doing leather work, and traveling. Those travels took them coast to coast and border to border, with many moves throughout North and South Dakota. Earl loved to chat with people, go for a long drive and have a bowl of ice cream to complete a good day.
Earl is survived by his son, Kevin (Jennifer) Aipperspach of Box Elder, SD, and daughter Karen (Shane) Andersen of Brookings, SD; seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Savannah, Tyeler, Trysta, Shania, Emily, and Jacob; two great-grandchildren Scarlet and Dawson; two sisters, Erma (Lynn) Baltrusch, Fessenden, ND and Delilah (Charles) Boschee, Hillsboro, ND; two brothers, Derral (Lois) Aipperspach, Hallock, MN, and Roy (Estella) Aipperspach, Puerto Princessa City, Philippines. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruby, sister, Daloris (stillborn) and brother, Dean.
There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Oakes. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019