|
|
Earl Beuckens
Alcester - Earl Beuckens, 93, of Alcester, SD died February 14, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Leona of Alcester; sons, Greg (Christle) Beuckens of Central City, SD and Brad (Sheila) Beuckens of Sioux Falls; daughter, Jill (Jim) Schultz of Paw Paw, MI; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Al Beuckens (Martha Johnson) of Canton, SD, Francis (Rosemary) Beuckens and Marvin (Phyllis) Beuckens all of Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10AM Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 at Alcester Baptist Church. Visitation with the family present will be 5-7PM Tues., Feb. 18th at the church with a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020