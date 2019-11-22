|
Earl Stone
Sioux Falls - Earl Stone died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. He was 69.
Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 pm with prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Funeral service 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Linwood Wesleyan Church, 1101 E. 57th St., Sioux Falls. Burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Earl Stone, son of Earl and Amelia (Belka) Stone was born December 3, 1949, in Philadelphia, PA. When Earl was two, his parents moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Earl attended Garfield Elementary, Axtell Park Jr. High, and graduated from Washington High School. In 1968, he then attended Dakota State University, in Madison, SD, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting.
Earl was united in marriage to Valerie VanNingen on July 7, 1973. They made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with two sons, Benjamin and James. Earl worked at Metz Baking Company during college and started his business career running Central Federal Credit Union in December of 1973. In 1976, Earl became the CEO of what is now Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union, retiring in November, 2008 after 32 years of service.
Earl had a strong commitment to family and was the truest friend a person could find. He knew how to fix most everything and was always helping others fix things too. He had many hobbies - fishing, hunting, camping, boating, traveling, NASCAR racing, and his football team was the Minnesota Vikings. He loved spending time on the "Lake" - (Oahe or Francis Case) with Val and their many friends and family members. Earl saw the world in "Black and White" - not many grays. You always knew what he thought and if you were his family or friend - he had your back. He loved talking to people about politics, fishing, hunting, racing and just about any subject you can think of. Once you met Earl, you became a lifelong "Friend." His family loved him dearly - as well as those who worked for him and those who called themselves his friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Valerie; sons, Benjamin (Erica), James, grandsons - Lane and Dalton, and sister Char Witkop (Jim), sisters-in-law Carol Peters & Kathy VanNingen, brother-in-law - George Snyder, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Amelia Stone.
The family extends a special Thank-you to Sanford Heart Hospital and Neurology for their above and beyond care.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019