Earl Vandever
Mitchell - Earl Vandever, age 72, of Mitchell, SD passed away suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Avera Queen of Peace ER. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at First Lutheran Church with burial and military rites at Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara Vandever, Mitchell, SD; two daughters, Toi (Brad) Sullivan, Melanie (Rod) Hageman; grandchildren, Zoe (Braden) Knudsen & Ramey Sullivan, Matthew (Carissa) Hageman & Molly Hageman; great grandchildren, Josiah & Thielen Knudsen; two brothers, Richard (Darlene) Vandever, Chuck (Nancy) Vandever; a brother-in-law, Jim (Lois) Butterfield; sisters-in-law, Joy Butterfield, Sally (Kenny) Elkerton, Cheryl (Randy) Hein, Peggy (Dick) Figland, Wendy (Dave) Figland; numerous nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids; and many neighborhood friends that Earl considered family and so many life-long friends. We are in awe by the outreach of stories that we are hearing and thank you all for sharing.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Marie Vandever, in-laws, Wayne & Fern Butterfield, Brother-in-law Richard Butterfield, nephew, Anthony.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019