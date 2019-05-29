|
|
Edgar Goehring
Sioux Falls - Edgar Goehring, age 96, of Sioux Falls was called to his heavenly home Thursday, May 23, 2019. He received loving care from staff of Avera Hospice and the Bethany Home in Sioux Falls following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1st at 10:30AM at the First Congregational Church UCC in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 10:00AM prior to the funeral service. Committal service will be at the Delmont City Cemetery.
Edgar is survived by his wife Anetta, his 4 children: Jeanette (Kenneth) Fuchs, Lake Andes, SD, Shirley Stach, Sioux Falls, SD, Gaylord (Gail) Goehring, Mitchell, SD, Merlin (Barb) Goehring, Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; one siste,r Alice Jurrens, Weatherford, OK, sister-in-law Bethel Goehring, Mitchell, SD and 3 stepsons: Russell (Linda) Hartman, Douglas (Kathy) Hartman and Robert (Denise) Hartman, seven step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers it is requested that memorials be directed to the Gideon International Bible Fund or the South Dakota 4-H Foundation. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019