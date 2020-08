Edith GraySalem - Edith Mae (VandenBos) Gray, 76, of Salem, South Dakota, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020, after a 23-month battle with cancer.Services will be held Wednesday, August 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Unite Church at 432 N. Main in Salem and will also be livestreamed on kinzleyfh.com . Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Kinzley Funeral Home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Unite Church. www.kinzleyfh.com