Edith Heer Obituary
Edith Heer

Vermillion - Edith Pasco Roesler Heer passed away at age 90 on November 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. There will be no service.

Edith Pasco Roesler was born on August 23, 1929 to Alfred and Edith (Pasco) Roesler in Butte, MT. She was the youngest of 5 children. Edith moved to South Dakota as a child and spent most of her life there. She attended the University of South Dakota where she majored in education and was a sister of Pi Beta Phi. Edith married Melvin Heer on November 26, 1952 in Pierre, SD. Edith spent her life doing what she loved, teaching. She taught in Pierre before moving to Vermillion, SD in 1967 where she taught at the middle school and high school. She also helped the Tanagers achieve many victories as the cheerleading coach until her retirement in 1993. Edith's faith was very important to her and regularly attended Trinity Lutheran Church services and activities. Edith will be remembered for eternal kindness, generosity of spirit, and advocate for those in need. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, 5 siblings, as well as her doting husband Melvin Heer, beloved sons Steven and Alan, and daughter-in-law Ellen Heer. She is survived by her treasured grandchildren, Alexander Heer, Caitlin Heer, and Stephanie (John King) Heer and dear friends Sarah and John Dribaum and Barbara Coffelt.

Edith's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Sanford Vermillion Care Center who have taken every measure to provide Edith with excellent care and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the in her memory and honor. HansenFuneralHome.com.
