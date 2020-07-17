1/1
Edith Ward Raemer
Edith Ward Raemer

Centerville - After 95 years of life, Edith Ward Raemer passed away on July 15, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will hold private family services in Centerville, SD to celebrate her life. wassfuneralhome.com

Edith Knutson was born January 3, 1925 in Centerville, SD to Ariel and Clara (Lunning) Knutson. She joined 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Edith graduated from Centerville High School in 1943. She married Lowell Ward on June 21, 1946 and they farmed together for forty years. They were blessed with their daughter, Linda. Lowell passed away in 1987.

After traveling to Arizona to visit her sister, she met Mac Raemer and they were married on August 3, 1992. They traveled extensively during their time together. Mac passed away in March 2020.

Edith always had a smile on her face and loved to have fun.

Grateful for having shared her life is her daughter, Linda (Paul) Greguson, Brookings, SD; 2 granddaughters, Angie (Bryan) Schoenfelder, Yankton, SD and Lezlee (Ned) Lund, Sioux Falls, SD; 3 great-grandchildren, Jack and Nate Schoenfelder and Sydney Lund; 2 sisters, Maxine (Lloyd) Leaders and Pauline Buckstead; and twenty-two nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lowell Ward and Mac Raemer; her parents; 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

In her struggle with Alzheimer's, Edith was surrounded by loving family, supportive friends and the wonderful team at Prairie Creek.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
