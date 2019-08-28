Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John American Lutheran Church
Edna Johnson Obituary
Edna Johnson

Sioux Falls - Edna Johnson age 99 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, August 30, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel 6200 W. 41st St. Funeral services begin at 10:30 am Saturday, August 31, at St. John American Lutheran Church, with lunch to follow. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne, MN. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to Feeding SD or the Union Gospel Mission.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters in-law, Judy LeBeau, Linda Ulrich, both of Ft. Wayne, IN; son in-law, Kenneth McQuisten, Sioux Falls, SD; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gladys Hanzen, Doon, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willard LeBeau, and Trygve Johnson, 2 sons, Edward and William LeBeau; a daughter Helen McQuisten; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
