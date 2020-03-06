|
|
Edna May Anderson
May 9, 1916 -
January 31, 2020
Edna May Anderson, 103, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Onawa, IA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Onawa, Iowa with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.
Edna May Larson was born May 9, 1916 in Onawa to Eric Albin and Sarah Jane (Anderson) Larson. The second of four children, Edna attended school in Onawa, graduating from high school in 1934. Edna helped her family weather the financial challenges of the Great Depression by delivering home baked cakes and pies. She also pushed at the barriers that restricted women of that era by convincing a sympathetic janitor to let her and her girlfriends into the school at six a.m. to play basketball on the court that was reserved only for boys.
On January 25, 1936 Edna married Vernon Charles Anderson and to this union, two sons were born, Charles Arvid and William Allen. Edna excelled as a farm wife, raising her children, keeping books for the farm, and tending a garden.
Edna is survived by her two sons, Charles (Sonja) Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD and William Anderson of Woodland Hills, CA; six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren all of whom will greatly miss her presence in their lives.
"This world is not my home. I am just passing through," was a lyric from one of Edna's favorite songs. It was a life well lived by a woman who meant so very much to her family and friends.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020