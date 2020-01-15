|
|
Edward Brands
Sioux Falls - Edward Otto Brands, age 86, passed away January 14, 2020, at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Falls, SD, with a committal service at Hills of Rest Memorial Park following the service. The family will greet friends on Saturday, prior to the funeral service beginning at 8:30 AM at First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Bible League International, the Furniture Mission of SD, or Sioux Falls Christian Schools.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Marcene; sons, Michael (Pam), Jeffrey (Leanne), Timothy (Vonda), Thomas; one daughter, Tamara; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Harold (Marilyn), Bernard (Sue), Henry (Marlene), John (Mary); his sister, Rolena Dooyema; and a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020