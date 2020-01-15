Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Brands

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Brands Obituary
Edward Brands

Sioux Falls - Edward Otto Brands, age 86, passed away January 14, 2020, at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Falls, SD, with a committal service at Hills of Rest Memorial Park following the service. The family will greet friends on Saturday, prior to the funeral service beginning at 8:30 AM at First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Bible League International, the Furniture Mission of SD, or Sioux Falls Christian Schools.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Marcene; sons, Michael (Pam), Jeffrey (Leanne), Timothy (Vonda), Thomas; one daughter, Tamara; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Harold (Marilyn), Bernard (Sue), Henry (Marlene), John (Mary); his sister, Rolena Dooyema; and a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -