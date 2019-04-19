|
|
Edward F. Kueter
Hartford - Edward F. Kueter, 86, of Hartford passed away April 17, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, April 22 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Sunday, April 21 with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel (100 N. Mundt).
Edward Kueter was born April 18, 1932 near Humboldt to William and Lenora (Kuborn) Kueter. He grew up in Humboldt on the family farm and graduated from Humboldt High School. In 1952 he entered service with the US Army and served in Korea until his discharge in 1954. On November 23, 1955 he married Mary Jane Bornitz at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford. Ed worked for John Morrell for 34 years and then for Avera McKennan hospital for 15 years.
Ed was a member of St. George Catholic Church where he served on the cemetery board. He was also a member of the Hartford American Legion and served on Hartford City Council for 6 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors and helping others. He also loved to spend time with family and friends.
He is survived by: his 7 children, Randy (Chris) of Davenport, WA, Mike (Lori), Kathy (Mike) Swier, Kristi (Bill) Johannsen, Cindy Klein, all of Hartford, Connie (Todd) Stock of Sturgis, SD, and Brad (Jenelle) of Cocoa, FL; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Jean Ketcham and Carol Kueter and 2 brothers, Bob and Charles Kueter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Kueter, his parents and siblings, Sr. Martina Kueter, Bill Kueter, Dorothy Ketcham, Pat Clark and Dick Kueter. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 19, 2019