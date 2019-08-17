|
|
Edward Lanners
Sioux Falls - Edward Joseph Lanners, 72 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Edward was born August 15, 1946 in Mitchell, South Dakota to John and Helen (Raue) Lanners. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Salem, South Dakota; he then attended and graduated from General Beadle College in Madison, South Dakota. Edward earned his bachelor's degree in business.
Edward worked at Pacific Scientific in Anaheim, CA, Amfac Cattle in Denver, CO, Meilman Foods in Sioux Falls, SD. He then worked at John Morrell as a controller in plants and then as Corporate Controller of Sales and Marketing; retiring after 31 years.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara (Bauerle) Lanners of Sioux Falls, SD, brother in law David Bauerle of Alexandria, SD, sister in law Patricia Meyer of Sioux Falls, SD, and brother Michael Lanners of Laguna Hills, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in laws, Jacob and Marie (Janssen) Bauerle.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019