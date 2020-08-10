Edward "Ed" Mansfield
Sioux Falls - Edward "Ed" Mansfield, a resident of Sioux Falls, SD for 61 years, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on August 5, 2020. He was 94 years old.
Ed was born September 8, 1925 in Joplin, MO to Leonard and Nell Meese Mansfield. During his childhood, Ed lived in several small towns along the Arizona-Mexico border, and moved frequently due to his father's job with U.S. Customs and Immigration. He graduated from Nogales High School in Nogales, AZ in 1943.
Soon after high school, Ed entered the US Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY. He graduated in 1945 as a licensed marine engineer. Ed's war-time voyages included convoy duty to Okinawa, the South Pacific, South America, the Caribbean, and the North Atlantic. His post-war voyages included trips to Korea, China, Japan, the Philippines and Manchuria, before his honorable discharge from the Merchant Marines in late 1946.
For the next few years, Ed held a variety of jobs, mostly in Montana, and it was during this time that he met his future wife, Eunice Burke, in Great Falls, MT.
After the Korean War broke out, Ed was drafted into the US Army in October 1950. During a brief leave, he and Eunice were married on March 7, 1951, and shortly thereafter, Ed was sent overseas for duty in Korea and Japan for the remainder of his two year service. Ed was honorably discharged in 1952, and after 18 months of separation, he was able to return home to Eunice.
In 1953, Ed entered the University of Nebraska as a 28-year-old pre-dental student. He graduated with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry in 1959. That same year, he and Eunice moved to Sioux Falls to raise their growing family, and for the next 34 years, Ed practiced dentistry in Sioux Falls with pride and integrity, until his retirement in 1993.
Ed was proud to call South Dakota his home. He enjoyed its people, and he enjoyed the wide variety of activities the area has to offer. He was especially fond of the times he spent riding bikes with his kids, entertaining family and friends with Eunice at Swan Lake, and touring North America on his BMW motorcycle with his dear friends in the Autobahn Society. Later in his life, Ed took great pleasure in honing his cooking skills and in walking with friends at the Western Mall. Throughout his entire time in Sioux Falls, Ed was a devoted member and volunteer at First Lutheran Church.
Ed had a wide circle of friends and colleagues, and his preferred way of showing affection was to be generous with his time and talent. He enjoyed helping them with physical concerns like yard work, transportation, and snow shoveling. He was just as likely, however, to show up at their door with a plate of tarts he'd just baked, or to visit them in the hospital.
He also gave of himself in a variety of other ways. He was a long-time volunteer with the Swan Lake Improvement Association. He was a tree planter, a blood donor, a translator, and an excellent maker of tamales. And shortly before his retirement, Ed felt extremely fortunate that he was able to fulfill a long-held dream of performing pro bono dental work in Mexico.
As a husband and father, Ed offered love, encouragement, support, and optimism. His family will always remember his uncommon kindness, and his inspiring life of meaningful service.
Ed is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eunice Burke Mansfield, and their three children, Margaret "Meg" Mansfield of Gig Harbor, WA, Lisa Nell Mansfield Jarvis (David) of Canon City, CO, and Paul Mansfield (Kyle) of Livermore, CA, and his sister-in-law Marilyn Burke Maurstad of Sioux Falls, SD. He also had four grandchildren, Leah Jarvis of Canon City, CO, Benjamin Jarvis (Jordan) of Des Moines, IA, Parker Mansfield, Livermore, CA and Kayden Mansfield, Livermore, CA. Ed was preceded in death by his father Leonard Mansfield, his mother Nell Meese Mansfield, and his sister Helen Mansfield Shupe.
A memorial service will be held on August 29, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, and will be live streamed on the First Lutheran YouTube channel. The church requires that all attendees wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ed's memory will be gratefully accepted by First Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice
.