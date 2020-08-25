Edward "Ed" Mansfield
Sioux Falls - Edward "Ed" Mansfield, a resident of Sioux Falls, SD for 61 years, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on August 5, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls and will be live streamed on the First Lutheran YouTube channel. The church requires that all attendees wear masks and social distancing will be observed. Visit www.georgeboom.com
for a full obituary and a live stream link.