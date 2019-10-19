|
|
Edward Massey
Freeman - Edward Massey, 85, died Friday, Oct 18, 2019 at his home after a long illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at St. Boniface Idylwilde Catholic Church, rural Freeman. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7pm Thursday evening at the church with a Scripture Service to be said at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his 4 children, Denise Young, Sioux Falls, Kay (Jeffrey) Babin, Summerville, SC, Jerome (Cristy) Massey, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Beth (William) Grassi, Mt Vernon, WA; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Phyllis Olesen and Robert (Janet) Massey, all of Yankton, and Tom (Anita) Massey, Las Vegas, NV.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019