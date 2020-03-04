Services
Edward Rafuse
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel
Edward Rafuse

Edward Rafuse Obituary
Edward Rafuse

Sioux Falls - Edward Clarence Rafuse, 70, passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). His memorial service will be held at Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

Edward was born July 7th, 1949, to Cyril and Felicia Rafuse in Long Island, New York. Edward graduated from the University of South Dakota and received his master's degree in geology from the School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Edward married Lavonne Hansen on November 6th, 1992, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They moved to Richland, Washington, where Edward was employed as a geologist at the Hanford Site, north of Richland.

Edward was proud of being the step-father of Lavonne's seven children, 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Edward is survived by his wife, Lavonne; her six children; Dennis Hansen, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Mark (Jan) Hansen, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Paul (Dianne) Hansen, Stevensville, Montana; Ann (Paul) Turbiville, Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Sarah (Rhon) Anderson, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and John (Cindy) Hansen, Ames, Iowa. Edward is survived by his brothers William "Bill" Rafuse, Westhampton, New Jersey; Bruce (Gail) Rafuse, Green River, Wyoming; and his sister Joan (Artie) Campbell, South New Berlin, New York along with eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-son, Curt Hansen, and Dennis' wife, Mona Hansen.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be designated to the ALS Association, Lord of Life Lutheran Church (640 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336), or the Peterson Halladay Chapel at Dow Rummel. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
