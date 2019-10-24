|
Edward Sessler
Edward Sessler, age 80, died October 19, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. Ed was born in Sioux Falls, SD on May 29th, 1939 to John and Bessie (Miller) Sessler. They lived in Canistota, SD during his early years and moved to Sioux Falls when Ed was 5. He attended Emerson Elementary School and graduated from Washington High School in 1958.
Ed then attended SDSU before serving his country with the Headquarters Battery of the 147th Field Artillery of Sioux Falls. Activated during the Berlin Crisis of 1961, this battery was stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. Ed married his high school sweetheart, Pamela in 1961. They had two children, Todd and Michele.
Ed began his career in the construction industry in the engineering department of the South Dakota Department of Highways. He enjoyed being a part of the construction of the Interstate Highway System through SD during that time. In 1971, he became the superintendent of the Ready-mix Division of Concrete Materials in Sioux Falls, later becoming vice-president and manager of all Concrete Materials Ready-mix operations. Ed remained in this position until his retirement in 1998.
While in the concrete business, Ed was the President of the South Dakota Ready-mix Association for two terms. He was a member of the Sioux Falls Sertoma Club and the Great Plains Coin Club for over 30 years and served as an usher at Our Savior's Lutheran Church for over 20 years.
Beginning in the winter of 1996, Ed and Pam became snowbirds. They enjoyed their winters in Gold Canyon, Arizona and their summers in Sioux Falls. They were also able to have several wonderful trips - the highlights being visits to China, Italy and South America, as well as numerous family trips with their children and their families. Ed's hobbies included golf ball and coin collecting, fishing (loved Alaska and Canada), golfing with his buddies and playing cards. Ed enjoyed socializing with family and friends and was quick to share a warm smile with everyone.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Pamela (Stoefen); his daughter and son-in-law Michele and Steve Banowetz of Fort Collins, CO; his four grandchildren: Sara Sessler of Santa Inez, CA; Matthew Sessler of San Diego, CA; Brianna Banowetz of Durango, CO; Callie Banowetz of Fort Collins, CO and his niece Elizabeth Wise (Fisher) of Plymouth, MN. Ed is also survived by a host of good friends and family whom he valued dearly, both in Sioux Falls and Gold Canyon. He was preceded in death by his son Todd, his parents, his half-brother, his half-sister and his very dear aunt and uncles of Ward, SD.
Services will be held January 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
The family requests that memorials be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD; Gold Canyon United Methodist Church in Gold Canyon, AZ; ; or .
