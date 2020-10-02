1/1
Edward Thaddeus Zawada Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Jr.

Redding - Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Jr., 72, died in his home in Redding, California, on September 29, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October 3, 1947 to Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Sr. and Evelyn Mary (Kovarek) Zawada.

Ed graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1973. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Nephrology at UCLA Hospital and Clinics in Los Angeles, California. He treated patients in Internal Medicine, Nephrology, and Critical Care for 47 years. During that time, he lived in Utah, Virginia, South Dakota, and California, where he was dedicated to teaching, research, and patient care. His devotion to his Catholic faith, love for his family, passion for learning, and appreciation for travel, art, culture, and languages were things that brought him joy.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; his sister Sandra (Joe) Colello; his children Elizabeth (Rick) Schaff, Nicholas, Victoria (Joel) Chase, Alexandra; his five grandchildren Channing, Hayden, and Lincoln Schaff; and Lennon and Milo Chase, niece Candace (Byron) Brenizer, and cousins John Kovarek, Maria (Larry) Maurer, and Joe Kovarek.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment at https://www.usdalumni.com/give-back/give-now (Fund ID 2001003). Or you can send a donation check made out to USD Foundation and mail to: 1110 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069. Again, please write Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment in the check memo line, and Fund ID 2001003 to ensure it gets deposited into the correct fund.

Visitation will be held at The Country Club of Sioux Falls, 3400 W. 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 on October 9, 2020 from 1-3PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved