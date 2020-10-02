Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Jr.
Redding - Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Jr., 72, died in his home in Redding, California, on September 29, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October 3, 1947 to Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Sr. and Evelyn Mary (Kovarek) Zawada.
Ed graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1973. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Nephrology at UCLA Hospital and Clinics in Los Angeles, California. He treated patients in Internal Medicine, Nephrology, and Critical Care for 47 years. During that time, he lived in Utah, Virginia, South Dakota, and California, where he was dedicated to teaching, research, and patient care. His devotion to his Catholic faith, love for his family, passion for learning, and appreciation for travel, art, culture, and languages were things that brought him joy.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; his sister Sandra (Joe) Colello; his children Elizabeth (Rick) Schaff, Nicholas, Victoria (Joel) Chase, Alexandra; his five grandchildren Channing, Hayden, and Lincoln Schaff; and Lennon and Milo Chase, niece Candace (Byron) Brenizer, and cousins John Kovarek, Maria (Larry) Maurer, and Joe Kovarek.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment at https://www.usdalumni.com/give-back/give-now
(Fund ID 2001003). Or you can send a donation check made out to USD Foundation and mail to: 1110 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069. Again, please write Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment in the check memo line, and Fund ID 2001003 to ensure it gets deposited into the correct fund.
Visitation will be held at The Country Club of Sioux Falls, 3400 W. 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 on October 9, 2020 from 1-3PM.