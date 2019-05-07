|
|
Edward Theis
Sioux Falls - Edward J. Theis age 87 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Mazomanie, WI died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital. He was born on August 13, 1931 in Berry, WI, the son of Edward M. and Mary (Stuckmeyer) Theis. He married Loraine Duhr on May 3, 1952 in Martinsville, WI. She passed away on September 11, 2001. He later married Janice (Rau) Sieler on December 10, 2003 in Aberdeen, SD.
Ed worked as a construction superintendent for 42 years for Marshall Erdman and Associates, of Madison, WI, retiring in 1998.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Moose Lodge and a volunteer for the Center for Active Generations. He has lived in Sioux Falls since 1991.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife Janice, Sioux Falls; three daughters, Kathy (Brian) Schumann, Colorado Springs, CO, Pam (John) Shepherd, Monroe Center, WI, Sharon Reeve, Lake Wisconsin, WI; three sons, Terry (Lou) Theis, Belleville, WI, Todd (Lisa) Theis, Mazomanie, WI, Troy Theis, Green Bay, WI; a step son, Bryan Kegler and a step daughter, Dawn (Owen) Ochs all from Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Alice (Jerry) Pulvermacher, Middleton, WI.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Loraine; a brother, Elmer Theis; three sisters, Angeline Ballweg,Marie Ballweg, and Alvina Baier; a grandson, Chris Reeve.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
A memorial mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish with burial at a later date in St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie, WI. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019