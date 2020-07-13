Edward "Ed" Verley
Sioux Falls - Edward "Ed" Verley, 66, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice.
Edward Bruce Verley was born on December 14th, 1953 in Yankton, South Dakota to Eugene and Ruby (Pesicka) Verley. He was the middle child of three sons. The family moved to Sioux Falls in the early sixties where he grew up in the house on Summit Avenue with the famous "His and Hers" garages that he made for his parents.
Growing up he had many fond memories of going fishing and camping with his dad and brothers. Roughing it in the wild and doing anything in the great outdoors consisted of some of his favorite stories to tell his friends and family.
He went to school in the Catholic school system and graduated from O'Gorman High School. He was also known as "Bill Cheslow" in order to cut classes and get away with it.
Ed worked at the State Theater for many years as a teenager. Later, he worked for the city of Sioux Falls where he was eventually promoted to Superintendent of the Landfill. He retired in 2014 after thirty-eight years.
He met the love of his life, Rita, while working at the landfill while she worked with her dad and brother at their family sanitation business. He always said, "she was the purdiest thing I ever picked up at the dump." They were married on December 18th, 1981. The following year, they welcomed their first child Michael and seven years later their second, Michelle.
They lived in the center house on a cul-de-sac that would later be known as the "half-sac." Many great and fond memories were created with their amazing neighbors that quickly became part of the family.
Ed was a great cook and loved making family meals alongside his wife. He also loved doing yard-work and other work in his efficiently organized garage and the shed he built by hand in his gorgeous backyard. He had a cat named Mister Bojangles who kept him company and he loved spending time with his best friend, Tom McCoy, at the schoolhouse. He donated on a regular basis to the Wounded Warriors
organization and all veterans in general.
Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Michael and Michelle, his mother, Ruby, one nephew, Patrick Verley, his mother-in-law, Fern Zastrow and brother-in-law, Mickey Zastrow. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Rita, his father, Eugene, his two brothers, Michael and Robert and his father-in-law, Matthew Zastrow.
Memorial Service will be 10:30 am Wednesday, July 15 at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street with family greeting friends one hour prior. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery.