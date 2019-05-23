|
Edwin Willard Washington
Sioux Falls - Edwin Willard Washington, 68, passed away on Sunday, May 19, in his home, surrounded by family and sitting in his favorite reclining chair, after a 15-month-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The funeral will be Saturday, 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home on East 10th Street.
Born in Mount Olive, Mississippi, Ed was one of six children and graduated from Carver Central High School in 1970. He earned a botany degree from Alcorn State University in 1974 and moved to South Dakota for a soil conservation job with the federal government.
That career was short-lived, and in 1975 Ed became Sioux Falls' first black firefighter. A display in the South Dakota African American History Museum commemorates this achievement.
Ed was a husband, father, a deacon in his church, a sponsor for Alcoholics Anonymous and a man that loved work so much he cobbled together two part-time jobs into 50-60 hours of work a week after retiring from the fire department in 2004.
Ed is loved and survived by his wife Kathryn (Bowen), sons Chris Stubbs (Beverly) and Dominick Washington (Dr. Summer Martins), daughter Marty Rose (Tony Kellar), grandchildren C.J., Charlotte and Elsa Rose, sisters Maryland Franklin (Jesse), Norma Davis (Willie) and Vicky Washington and granddog Molly.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward Washington and Florence Easterling, brothers Edward Washington, Jr. and Burnice Washington and surrogate mother Roseanna Jefferson.
The Ed Washington Memorial Fund has been set up through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 23, 2019