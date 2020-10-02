Effie Wiebesiek
Effie Wiebesiek, 98, formerly of Davis, was sent to her Heavenly home Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg. Effie Poll was born in 1922 near Lennox moving to Davis and graduating from Davis High in 1941. She earned a teaching certificate and taught rural school. In 1947 she married Henry "Bud" Wiebesiek. The couple farmed near Davis. Henry died in 1992. Survivors: daughter, Renee Leffers, Sioux Falls and granddaughter, Miranda (Matt) Jenners, Aurora, CO. Public graveside services, with face masks and social distancing requested, following CDC guidelines, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Davis Bethel Reformed Cemetery, Davis, SD. Visitation, also at the cemetery, will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with the family present. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com