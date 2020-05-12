Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Eileen Goeman
Eileen Goeman


1925 - 2020
Eileen Goeman Obituary
Eileen Goeman

Sioux Falls - Eileen Goeman, 94, of Sioux Falls, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Wisconsin and has lived in Sioux Falls since 1989. She married Floyd Goeman of the Sioux Falls area in 1989; Floyd passed away in 2013. Eileen and Floyd enjoyed golfing, dancing and winters in Texas. She is survived by sons Frank Ertmer, Tom (Bobbi) Ertmer, and James (Susan) Ertmer; daughter Cynthia (Mike) Norten; stepson Allan (Kay) Goeman; stepdaughter Mary (Jerry) Martineau; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heritage Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020
