Eileen Iverson
Canton, SD - Eileen Lillian (Hofer) Iverson, 96, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home to meet her Savior on Dec. 3, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1924, to David D. and Barbara (Waldner) Hofer in Huron, SD. She attended school in the Huron public schools through 11th grade. She then moved with her family to Stickney, SD, where she graduated from Stickney High School in 1943. She went to California for a while and became a "Rosie the Riveter" while she was there. She was presented an award for this just this last year. She taught at a rural school for 1 year under a teacher's permit during WWII in Aurora County in SD. On January 3, 1944, she was united in marriage to Wesley Harold Iverson in Huron, SD.
They farmed in Hanson County for 5 years when her husband entered into the ministry. They pastored in Canton, SD and Plainview, NE, for 56 years. She helped her husband in church ministry as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and also helped with "Chapel Hour", a weekly broadcast over KSOO for 29 years. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Canton, SD, and later at Faith Family Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
Survivors include her 5 sons, David (Sharon), Phoenix, AZ; Daniel (Gina) of Oakdale, CA; Paul of Canton, SD; Philip of Lakeland, FL; and Mark (Tanya) of Canton, SD. Her 4 daughters, Dianne Freitag, Bismarck, ND; Ruth (Larry) Olson of Hot Springs, SD; Marleen (Dennis) Rath of Plevna, MT; and Barbara (Stanley) Brower of Canton, SD. Her son-in-law Dennis Weflen, Gainesville, FL; her brother Ronald (Janet) Hofer of St. Clair, MO; 32 grandchildren, 81 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, David and Barbara Hofer, her husband, Rev. Wesley Harold Iverson, her daughter Wanda Weflen, her son-in-law Rev. Leon Freitag, her brother Harold Hofer, her cousin whom she grew up with as a sister, Jean VanderLinde; 2 infant siblings and 3 great grandchildren.
A home going celebration will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Bethany Reformed Church in Canton, SD. Visitation, with family present, will be Monday, Dec. 7th from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. A link to the livestream of the service can be found at www.andersonandsonsfh.com