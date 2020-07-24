Eileen Jones
Spearfish - Eileen Dyce Jones, 96, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully July 19th, 2020.
Eileen was born in Madison, SD to Walt and Alice Dyce and spent her younger years in Webster, SD before moving to Sioux Falls where she graduated from Washington High School. She was blessed with a very outgoing and loving personality that created many lasting friendships. She was the 1941 WHS Homecoming Queen and was introduced to the class photographer, Richard Jones, during the Homecoming photo session. They were married August 24th, 1944 and moved to Pensacola, Florida where Richard was a flight instructor in the Navy. After the war they returned to South Dakota where Eileen supported Richard's efforts to receive a college degree and also started a family, eventually settling in Sioux Falls.
Eileen was very active in civic organizations and was a member of PEO for 65 years, both in Sioux Falls and Spearfish. She served as a Trustee for First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls and taught numerous Bible Fellowship classes. She was on the Board of Directors of the YWCA and served as a mentor to a Y teen group of young women for 4 years.
Eileen was also a wonderful and caring Mother that never hesitated to go to bat for her family. She had a keen sense of right and wrong without a whole lot of gray areas, but her loving nature made her house a place of comfort for many, especially her son's friends. Her door was always open and "Can I have a popsicle Mrs. Jones" was commonly heard in her house. She was also a huge asset to the family business, Young & Richard's Flowers. Although she was behind the scenes most of the time, she had a keen talent for business and was very instrumental in the growth of the business.
After helping put her husband and both sons through college Eileen declared "It's my turn". She received an Associate degree from Augustana College and one form Rio Salado College in Arizona where she and Richard spent 10 years of their retirement.
Eileen also greatly enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. She visited most of the 50 states and numerous other countries, always enjoying the new cultures and embracing the unique histories of the areas she visited.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of Spearfish; sister, Loretta of Orting, Washington; two sons, Reed Jones of Denver, Colorado and Todd (Lynn) Jones of Deadwood, SD; grandchildren, Ian Jones of Denver and Jenna (Nate) Ovenden of Sioux Falls and great-granddaughters Emery and Ella Ovenden. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Quentin and Grady Dyce.
A memorial service for Eileen will be held in the future. Cards and memories can be sent to Richard Jones at 2010 Windmill Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783. A memorial will be established for the PEO Educational Loan Fund and any donations can be sent to this address also.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com