1/1
Eileen Kay Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Kay Peterson

Hartford - Eileen "Bubbles" Kay Peterson, 71, passed away on November 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1949 to Leo and Catherine (Van Dam) Persing in Slayton, MN. On November 18, 1967 she married Dennis Lupkes and together had five children. Eileen remarried in 1997 to Larry Peterson.

Those left to cherish Eileen's memory include two sons: Chad (Amy) Lupkes, and Eric Lupkes (Tammy Alberts), both of Hartford, SD; six grandchildren: Chaston, Blake, Abbigial, Kadence, Teagan and Jaysa; one brother: Leland (Judy) Persing; eight sisters: Kathleen (Lloyd) Bullerman, Lois (Lorne) Bullerman, Colleen (Dennis) Somnis, Lynette (William) Lupkes, Marian (Daniel) Dickmann, Phyllis (Thomas) Scholtes, JoAnn (Rodney) Burkard and LeAnn (Douglas) Onken; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husbands: Larry Peterson and Dennis Lupkes; her children: Rhonda, Renee and Troy; two brothers: Leonard and Vincent; and her parents.

Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 9:30 AM at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved