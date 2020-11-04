Eileen Kay Peterson
Hartford - Eileen "Bubbles" Kay Peterson, 71, passed away on November 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1949 to Leo and Catherine (Van Dam) Persing in Slayton, MN. On November 18, 1967 she married Dennis Lupkes and together had five children. Eileen remarried in 1997 to Larry Peterson.
Those left to cherish Eileen's memory include two sons: Chad (Amy) Lupkes, and Eric Lupkes (Tammy Alberts), both of Hartford, SD; six grandchildren: Chaston, Blake, Abbigial, Kadence, Teagan and Jaysa; one brother: Leland (Judy) Persing; eight sisters: Kathleen (Lloyd) Bullerman, Lois (Lorne) Bullerman, Colleen (Dennis) Somnis, Lynette (William) Lupkes, Marian (Daniel) Dickmann, Phyllis (Thomas) Scholtes, JoAnn (Rodney) Burkard and LeAnn (Douglas) Onken; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husbands: Larry Peterson and Dennis Lupkes; her children: Rhonda, Renee and Troy; two brothers: Leonard and Vincent; and her parents.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 9:30 AM at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.