Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
507 S. Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Clauson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen L. Clauson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen L. Clauson Obituary
Eileen L. Clauson

Sioux Falls - Eileen Clauson, 98, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Waterford At All Saints in Sioux Falls.

Eileen L. Wilson was born July 4, 1921 to Alex and Hannah (Boe) Wilson at Worthington, MN. She grew up in Worthington where she received her education, graduating from Worthington High School. Following high school, she attended Worthington Junior College. She worked for Ludlow Floral and the Worthington Hospital.

On September 14, 1946, she was united in marriage with John A. Clauson in Worthington, MN. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1951. Eileen was active in the community, being a member of DAR where she served as a South Dakota State Regent from 1994-1996. She was also a member of the Auxiliary. Her husband, John, died on January 5, 1994.

She is survived by nieces and nephews and a close friend, Joyce Sisson.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Interment will be in Worthington, MN.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -