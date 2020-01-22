|
Eileen L. Clauson
Sioux Falls - Eileen Clauson, 98, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Waterford At All Saints in Sioux Falls.
Eileen L. Wilson was born July 4, 1921 to Alex and Hannah (Boe) Wilson at Worthington, MN. She grew up in Worthington where she received her education, graduating from Worthington High School. Following high school, she attended Worthington Junior College. She worked for Ludlow Floral and the Worthington Hospital.
On September 14, 1946, she was united in marriage with John A. Clauson in Worthington, MN. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1951. Eileen was active in the community, being a member of DAR where she served as a South Dakota State Regent from 1994-1996. She was also a member of the Auxiliary. Her husband, John, died on January 5, 1994.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and a close friend, Joyce Sisson.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Interment will be in Worthington, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020