Eileen Mary (Hollaren) Murphy
Rock Rapids - Eileen Mary (Hollaren) Murphy of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, entered into eternal repose on October 3, 2019. Eileen was 100 years, 4 months and 22 days of age at the time of her death. She had the long-held goal of attaining the age 100 and achieved it with time to spare. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with the Rosary at 7:00 pm Thursday October 10, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Eileen had been residing at Rock Rapids Health Care Center, Rock Rapids, Iowa, since December 2014. Prior to this, she had been a resident of Sioux Falls since 1946.
Eileen was born on May 11, 1919 in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Frank and Pearl (Julian) Hollaren. Upon her graduation from high school, she moved to Sioux Falls and attended Nettleton Commercial College graduating in 1942.
From 1942 t0 1944, she was an executive secretary in the Office of Defense Transportation in Sioux Falls and then transferred to the Central Office of the Veterans Administration, Department of Medical and Hospital Services in Washington, D.C. until 1946 when she transferred to the VA office in Los Angeles, CA.
On May 8, 1946, she was married in Los Angeles to Patrick Owen Murphy of Salem, SD, who was residing in Los Angeles after his return from the U.S. Army service. Patrick died in 1990.
After her marriage, the couple returned to Sioux falls in 1947 where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Eileen then devoted her efforts and abilities in the mothering of her three sons and one daughter.
Eileen was a faithful member of St. Joseph Cathedral Parish for over 40 years and then as a member of Christ the King Parish later in life. She was a member of St. Margaret's Guild at Christ the King and Catholic Daughters of America, Court if St. Patricia No. 271.
Eileen's favorite hobbies included sewing, reading, old movies and her family Irish heritage events.
Eileen has three sons and a daughter: Patrick Michael Murphy and wife Judy of Sioux Falls; Richard "Dick" Murphy and his wife Sandy of Sioux Falls; Thomas Owen Murphy and his wife Jenny of Pleasanton, California; and Sheila Ann (Murphy) Cynkar and husband LeRoy of Ft. Collins, Colorado. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren. She also has a surviving sister, Barbara Hollaren of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Eileen has suffered the loss of her husband, grandson Kieron Murphy, grandson John Cynkar, and five brothers.
A special note of gratitude to the staff of the Rock Rapids, Iowa, Care Center and to the Avera Hospice Team from Sibley, Iowa for the devoted and loving care bestowed on Eileen. We consider them as her angels on earth. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019