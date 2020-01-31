|
|
Eileen Quanbeck
Sioux Falls - Eileen M. Quanbeck, age 95, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, followed by a lunch with family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Music Department or Project Car at First Lutheran.
Grateful for having shared her life are her nieces and nephew: Becky (Tim) Higgins, Tarkio, MO; Terry Bott, Portland, OR; Luther (Sue) Hegland, Brandon, SD; seven grandnieces and grandnephews: Jaymz (Erin) Bott, Andy Bott, Amy (Brooks) Hurst, Caitlin (Jayson) Erdman, Michael Thor Hegland, Shannon (Alexander) Ask, and Jacob Hegland; along with her great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She also leaves many dear friends, including those in her First Lutheran church family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020