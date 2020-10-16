Elaine B. Symes



Boulder, CO - Elaine Ihlen was born July 6, 1926, in Pipestone, Minnesota. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 94 at ManorCare of Boulder, Colorado, on August 7, 2020. That day, her son, Gary, and his wife, Joy, were able to visit her for the first time since early March. Elaine lived independently with some assistance the last few months at the Meridian of Boulder where she had lived the last six years since moving from Mesa, Arizona. She and her husband of sixty-six years, Marvin, spent six months each year in Mesa and six months in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They loved Arizona and all of its social activities including dancing, golf, bocce ball, every kind of cards imaginable, and bingo. And of course, they loved the winter weather as compared to the Midwest. Elaine was a welcoming person who loved to meet new people and get them involved. She continued that at the Meridian. If anyone wanted to know about a resident or activity, Elaine usually had the answer. Her memory was sharp up until a short time before she passed away. The family will remember her for her love of anything Norwegian being a life member of Sons of Norway. She was an exceptional baker and even had a feature story in the Sioux Falls paper on her baking exploits. We could always count on an apple or lemon merengue pie when visiting. Elaine was supportive of her family and active in her church. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls for over eighty years before joining Atonement Lutheran in 2014. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and her young daughter, Cheryl. She is survived by her son, Gary (Joy) Symes, of Boulder, her granddaughter, Heather (Andrew) Samuelson, and two great grandsons, Logan and Brayden of Blaine, Minnesota, a grandson, Brett (Meghan) Symes, two great granddaughters, Avery and Julia, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, as well as a son, Jeffrey (Melissa) Symes, of Boston, and a granddaughter, Molly (Max) Howrie, and a great grandson, Liam of Boston. She was buried alongside her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls in a private family ceremony.









