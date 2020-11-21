Elaine Brown
Sioux Falls - Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, Elaine Ruth Brown, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Elaine was born to Edward and Ella Hansen in Burbank, SD on Dec 11, 1930.
She married Robert Dale Brown in 1951, and worked for Dakota Hospital and USD School of Medicine
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Bob, son Richard, a sister Adele Jackson, brothers Carroll, Harley, and Eldon Hansen.
Survivors are her sons James (Donna) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Michael (Jeanne) of Sioux Falls, a granddaughter Ashley Brown, Grandsons Christopher and Timothy Brown and a step-granddaughter Katrina Heimes.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, November 24. Donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, HansenFuneralHome.com
.