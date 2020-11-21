1/
Elaine Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Brown

Sioux Falls - Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, Elaine Ruth Brown, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Elaine was born to Edward and Ella Hansen in Burbank, SD on Dec 11, 1930.

She married Robert Dale Brown in 1951, and worked for Dakota Hospital and USD School of Medicine

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Bob, son Richard, a sister Adele Jackson, brothers Carroll, Harley, and Eldon Hansen.

Survivors are her sons James (Donna) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Michael (Jeanne) of Sioux Falls, a granddaughter Ashley Brown, Grandsons Christopher and Timothy Brown and a step-granddaughter Katrina Heimes.

Private services will be held on Tuesday, November 24. Donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, HansenFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
1120 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-2829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved