Elaine K. Ekle
1949 - 2020
Elaine K. Ekle

Canton - Elaine Kaye Ekle passed away peacefully at Sanford Medical center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, September 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Her funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Canton Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery near Canton. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Anderson funeral home in Canton.

She was born to the late Marvin Kuyper and Alice Diekevers, on May 19, 1949, in Inwood, Iowa. She graduated from West Lyon High school in 1967. She retired for Adams in 2010. She married the love of her life Rich Ekle, May 28, 1970, and they lived in Canton, South Dakota the last 50 years. She loved to go on motorcycle rides, decorate for the holiday seasons, watch sprint car races, buy jewelry and travel. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was a member of The America Legion in Hudson, South Dakota and loved to volunteer her time helping the post.

She is Survived by her loving husband of 50 years Rich Ekle; her son Keith (Amber) Ekle, Bellevue, NE; granddaughters- Katelyn (Jimmy) Barnes, Salt Kake City, UT, Morgan and Adalee Ekle, Bellevue, NE; her mother Alice Dekivers,Inwood, IA; sisters- Eloise Hoekstra, Rock Rapids, IA, Carol (Doug) Friest, Harrisburg, SD, Norma (Alan) Maurer, Larchwood, IA, Mary (Warren) Koele,Hull, IA, Diane (Verlin) Wildeboer, Canton, SD; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son Wade Ekle in 2007, her father Marvin Kuyper, and brother James Kuyper

Honorary pallbearers are Eloise, Diane, Mary, Norma and Carol sisters of Elaine and niece Kady (Kathryn).




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Canton Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
