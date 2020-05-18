|
Elaine M. Painter
Sioux Falls - Elaine Marie Painter was born June 22nd, 1962 in Yankton, SD to Leonard and Erna (Pinkelman) Kuchta. She lost her battle with cancer and is now home with her almighty God and Father. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. A memorial mass will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2020