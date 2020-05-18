Services
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Montrose, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. Painter


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine M. Painter Obituary
Elaine M. Painter

Sioux Falls - Elaine Marie Painter was born June 22nd, 1962 in Yankton, SD to Leonard and Erna (Pinkelman) Kuchta. She lost her battle with cancer and is now home with her almighty God and Father. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. A memorial mass will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -