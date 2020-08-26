1/1
Elaine Roach
1925 - 2020
Elaine Roach

Sioux Falls - Elaine Roach, 95, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Elaine M. Oleson was born August 15, 1925 to Otto and Marie (Nicholson) Oleson in Aberdeen, SD. In her childhood, Elaine lived in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City. She graduated from Rapid City Central High in 1943.

In 1947, Elaine was united in marriage to Edward Roach. Ed was in college and Elaine worked to help support their young family. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1950.

Elaine enjoyed golf, playing pitch and large family meals. She had the appropriate decoration for every holiday.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Edward; daughter, Linda Karriker; sons, Todd, Daniel, and Marty Roach; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bob, Marlene and LaVerne; infant sons, David and Christopher; son-in-law, Grady Karriker; and daughter-in-law, Darcy Roach.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Church of St. Mary, 2109 S. 5th Ave., Sioux Falls. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of St. Mary
