Elaine Waples
Brookings - Elaine Waples, age 90, of Brookings and formerly of Aurora, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Brookings Hospital. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church in Aurora with burial at First Lutheran Cemetery in Brookings. Visitations will 4-6 P.M. on Monday, January 27th at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings with a prayer service to follow at 6:00 P.M. www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020