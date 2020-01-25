Services
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6384
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Aurora, SD
Elaine Waples Obituary
Elaine Waples

Brookings - Elaine Waples, age 90, of Brookings and formerly of Aurora, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Brookings Hospital. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church in Aurora with burial at First Lutheran Cemetery in Brookings. Visitations will 4-6 P.M. on Monday, January 27th at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings with a prayer service to follow at 6:00 P.M. www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
