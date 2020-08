Or Copy this URL to Share

Sioux Falls - Eldon Guericke, 75, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Clayton passed away Aug.9th in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held at 1 pm on Friday Aug. 14th at the Walter's Fun eral Home of Freeman with a private family service to be held at 2 pm.









