1/1
Eldora Carnahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldora Carnahan

Sioux Falls - Eldora Carnahan, age 98, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD beginning at 10:00 AM (CST). The service will be streamed live beginning at 9:55 AM. The link can be found in Eldora's obituary on at www.georgeboom.com. Inurnment will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis. Memorials may be directed to Avera@Home Hospice Sioux Falls, 4509 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

Mourning her passing are her daughter Cheryl and son-in-law Steve Hahn of Rochester, NY; son Craig of Minneapolis, MN; nephew Bob Elder and niece Carole Ann Miller of Ohio; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband "Carnie" in 2014. They had been married for more than seventy years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved