Eldora Carnahan
Sioux Falls - Eldora Carnahan, age 98, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD beginning at 10:00 AM (CST). The service will be streamed live beginning at 9:55 AM. The link can be found in Eldora's obituary on at www.georgeboom.com
. Inurnment will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis. Memorials may be directed to Avera@Home Hospice Sioux Falls, 4509 Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
Mourning her passing are her daughter Cheryl and son-in-law Steve Hahn of Rochester, NY; son Craig of Minneapolis, MN; nephew Bob Elder and niece Carole Ann Miller of Ohio; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband "Carnie" in 2014. They had been married for more than seventy years.