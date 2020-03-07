|
Eldora Mary (Vogel) Weber
Bridgewater - Eldora Weber passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, at the Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, SD. She was born to Frank and Iva Vogel in Doland, SD, on March 25, 1921. The Vogel family later moved to Montrose, SD, where Eldora graduated from Montrose High School.
Eldora earned her teaching credentials at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD, and taught school in the Salem, SD area until her marriage to Fritz (Alfred) Weber of Bridgewater on June 4, 1946. Eldora and Fritz were married 38 years and farmed the family farm while raising five children: Josephine (Paul) Boyer of Lake Elmo, MN; Jane Weber of Fairbanks, AK; Randy Weber (Lyn) of Black Diamond, WA; Luanne (Jerry) Mills of Newcastle, WA; and Brenda (Jeff) Studeman of Inver Grove Heights, MN.
She is survived by her five children, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Gordon Vogel of Canistota, SD, and Paul (Ervin) Vogel of Durham, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, her parents, Frank and Iva Vogel, her sister, Martha Sturm of St. James, MN, brothers, Frank Vogel Jr., of Green Bay, WI, Dennis Vogel of Montrose, SD, Harvey Vogel of Sheldon, IA, Bob Vogel of Sioux Falls, SD, and Tom Vogel of Vermillion, SD.
Visitation and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Bridgewater, SD, on Tuesday, March 10. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00, Mass at 11:00 followed by the burial at the St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery, 315 N. Juniper Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Diamond Care Center preferred.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020