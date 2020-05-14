|
Eleanor Emmel
Sioux Falls - Eleanor Eggers Emmel, 94, passed peacefully at home on May 13, 2020. She was born August 24, 1925 on her grandparents' farm northeast of Renner. She was baptized and confirmed at the Renner Lutheran Church, attended the Eggers Country School and graduated in 1942 from Washington High School in Sioux Falls.
In 1942 Eleanor married Clancy Christenson. They were parents of two sons, Gayle and Darrell. In 1951 she married Delmar Emmel. He adopted the two boys, and she and Del had four more children: Dan, Greg, Jeff and Janna.
In 1962 Eleanor began her career at Augustana College in the business office where she worked for over 25 years. Her children remember how much she valued higher education and her assistance in helping them earn their college degrees. One of the foreign exchange students at Augustana, Pang Tsui, became a special member of the family.
Del and Eleanor traveled to Europe in 1977 and this trip sparked their interest in genealogy. They went to the Holy Land and Egypt in 1984 before Del's death in 1985. Janna and Garnet (Del's sister) traveled with Eleanor to Germany in 1988 to places their ancestors had lived. As historian of the family, Eleanor completed three books on the family's German heritage.
Eleanor and Garnet exchanged home visits for many fun years together and enjoyed bus trips in the U.S. with First Lutheran tours as well as a cruise to Alaska. Janna and Eleanor loved their African safari in 1998.
Eleanor's home was the joyful center of all holidays. Her grandchildren knew that their visits would be full of fun, and they loved to make "Molly" cookies with her at Christmastime. She always remembered everyone's favorite meal or treat.
Eleanor was on committees to move the Depot back to Renner, the Eggers School to the Augustana campus and the Crooks Log House to West Nidaros. She was a member of First Lutheran Church from 1951 to the present date and the Lois Circle from its inception. Eleanor was a member of the Nordland Heritage Foundation, Center for Western Studies, Augustana Athletic Club, Minnehaha Historical Society and Renner Senior Citizens. For the Renner Centennial she contributed the history of the Mapleton Township country schools. When Celia Benson wrote her book, "Rural Schools of Minnehaha County 1871 - 1971," Eleanor thoroughly enjoyed helping Celia research the book.
Besides her genealogy and history interests, Eleanor was an avid reader. She also enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle and game of Scrabble with son Gayle. Word and card games, especially bridge, were high on her list as were the Minnesota Twins and Augie basketball.
Darrell lived with his mother from the time of Del's passing. The family thanks Darrell and Gayle for caring for "mom" in her later years.
She is survived by two sisters Delores Christenson and Darlene (Rich) Thoreson and sister-in-law Carol Eggers; six children, Gayle, Darrell, Dan (Mary Pat Maher), Greg (Betsy), Jeff, and Janna (Randy Berger); eight grandchildren: Erica (Mike) Welu, Geoff (Michelle), Damon, Anna (Jake) Kucera, Kaleena (Joshua) Larson, Paul, Ashley (Jeremy) Farrens, Sabrina (Micah) Emmel-Duke; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers Curt and Robert.
Memorials may be directed to The Del and Eleanor Emmel Memorial Scholarship at Augustana University or to First Lutheran Church. There will be a private burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 14 to May 17, 2020