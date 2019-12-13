Resources
Eleanor Gevik

Eleanor Gevik Obituary
Eleanor Gevik

Sioux Falls - Eleanor L. Gevik, died on December 12, 2019 at Ava's House hospice in Sioux Falls. She was 93.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am. Wednesday at Miller Southside with a time of fellowship and refreshments before burial at Woodawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Eleanor Gevik Memorial Fund at Laura B. Anderson Elementary School.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Duane Bork, Jacksonville, Florida, sons Orris (Kim), Sioux Falls, and Brian (Elizabeth), rural Clay County, South Dakota; by grand-daughters Kristen (Christopher) Thorkelson and their children Harper and Oliver, and Erin (Christopher) Hamilton, Sioux Falls. She is also survived by several cousins, and 16 nieces and nephews and their families.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
