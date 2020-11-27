1/1
Eleanor Jenkins
Eleanor Jenkins

Mitchell, SD - Eleanor Jane (Toft) Jenkins, age 86, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Firesteel Healthcare Center due to COVID-19. A family service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Downtown First United Methodist Church. The service can be viewed via LiveStream. Burial will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by her daughters: Julie (Joe) Lichter, McKinney, TX; Nancy (Todd) Boyd, Mitchell, SD; Susan (Jim) Fitzgibbons, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Laura (Dustin) Kerschner, Oconomowoc, WI: Emily (Kyler Oswald) Lichter, Lincoln, NE; David (Maggie Burda) Lichter, Sioux Falls, SD; Dr. Andrew (Dr. Kyla) Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD; Ryan (Erika) Boyd, Mitchell, SD; Spencer (Anna Keefe) Boyd, Mitchell, SD; Frank, Jack and Maggie Fitzgibbons, Sioux Falls, SD; Great-grandchildren: Brooklynn and Mitchell Kerschner, Oconomowoc, WI; Cooper and Collins Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD and Arthur Boyd, Mitchell, SD.




Published in Argus Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
10:30 AM
Downtown First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2133
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
