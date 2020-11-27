Eleanor Jenkins



Mitchell, SD - Eleanor Jane (Toft) Jenkins, age 86, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Firesteel Healthcare Center due to COVID-19. A family service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Downtown First United Methodist Church. The service can be viewed via LiveStream. Burial will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.



She is survived by her daughters: Julie (Joe) Lichter, McKinney, TX; Nancy (Todd) Boyd, Mitchell, SD; Susan (Jim) Fitzgibbons, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Laura (Dustin) Kerschner, Oconomowoc, WI: Emily (Kyler Oswald) Lichter, Lincoln, NE; David (Maggie Burda) Lichter, Sioux Falls, SD; Dr. Andrew (Dr. Kyla) Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD; Ryan (Erika) Boyd, Mitchell, SD; Spencer (Anna Keefe) Boyd, Mitchell, SD; Frank, Jack and Maggie Fitzgibbons, Sioux Falls, SD; Great-grandchildren: Brooklynn and Mitchell Kerschner, Oconomowoc, WI; Cooper and Collins Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD and Arthur Boyd, Mitchell, SD.









