Eleanor Mickelson
Sioux Falls - Eleanor Mickelson, age 97, of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday November 17, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday November 21, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Burial will be at 9:30 am, Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, at Asbury United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a .
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Dennis (Sandy) Mickelson, Virginia Beach, VA, Gene (Gloria) Mickelson Minneapolis, MN, Bill (Rebecca) Mickelson, San Tan Valley, AZ, and Rick (Diane) Mickelson, Sioux Falls, SD; her daughter in-law, Pearl Mickelson, Minot, ND; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Her husband Norman, son Gary, brother Glen and sister Garnet, preceded her in death.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019