Eleanor Miller

Eleanor MillerSioux Falls - Eleanor Ida (Sorben) Miller, 97 of Sioux Falls, SD, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home at Dow Rummel Village.Eleanor was born on February 16, 1923, near Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Clarence O. and Clara A. (Steineke) Sorben. She grew up on the Sorben farm near Fish Lake and attended School District 247 in Aurdal Township for eight years. She graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1941. She graduated from Moorhead State College, Moorhead, Minnesota, and taught school in the Fergus Falls area for ten years. She taught at Jane Addams School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for 26 years (she taught sixth grade in the same room of Jane Addams from the time the school was first built until her retirement in 1980).Eleanor was a life member of the South Dakota Education Association and of the National Education Association. Elanor also graduated from Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls.Eleanor was an active member of St. John American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and held many church offices. She was a friendly, helpful and generous person.On July 16, 1960, Eleanor was united in marriage to Harvey C, Miller at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They resided on South Lake Avenue in Sioux Falls and enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico and through our many states. Harvey died on July 4, 1996. Eleanor moved to Dow Rummel Village in November 2003.Grateful for having shared her life are her Nelson cousins; a nephew, Roger Sorben of Ironton, Minnesota; and many friends. Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Geraldine Sorben; and brother Donald Sorben.Memorials are preferred to St. John American Lutheran Church or to Dow Rummel Village Chapel.Funeral Service 11:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Interment to follow at Zion Lutheran (West Wall Lake) Cemetery, Hartford, South Dakota.