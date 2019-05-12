|
|
Elijah John Schwan
Sioux Falls - Elijah John Schwan was called home to Heaven on April 19, 2019 after a pedestrian traffic accident in Barcelona, Spain at the age of 22. He loved the Lord, was loved by many, and lived life to the fullest with a big smile on his face.
Elijah was born on February 11, 1997 in Sioux Falls, SD to Mark Schwan and Bonita (Jansma) Schwan. He was baptized on February 12, 1997 and confirmed in his Christian faith on July 24, 2011.
Elijah built upon his Christian faith through attending Good Shepherd and Bethel Lutheran Elementary Schools, as well as Sioux Falls Christian Middle and High Schools. He graduated high school as a co-valedictorian on May 15, 2016. At his time of passing, Elijah was a senior finance student at the University of Minnesota-Carlson School of Management. Elijah's sister, Sophia Schwan, will be accepting his college diploma at his graduation on May 20, 2019. While attending college, Elijah was an active member of the Phi Delta Gamma fraternity, where he was a great friend to many people.
Elijah loved many things in life - Minnesota Vikings football, basketball, golf, fishing, socializing, spending holidays with his family, and working hard towards his future. In the months before his passing, he traveled with his friends to many of God's creations, including France, Italy, Switzerland, England, and Greece.
Elijah brought so much joy unto everyone and into every place he entered. The family has sadness that they will no longer be able to be with Elijah on earth but are joyful that he is now with the Lord Jesus Christ in paradise.
So pleased and privileged to have shared his life with him are his parents, Mark Schwan and Bonita Schwan, both of Sioux Falls, SD; his brother Samuel Schwan of Wapiti, WY; his two sisters, Sophia Schwan of Sioux Falls, SD and Maya Schwan of Honolulu, HI; his future brother in-law, Tyler Woodward of Sioux Falls, SD; his girlfriend Erin Vance of Willmar, MN; his grandmother, Norma Jansma of Rock Rapids, IA; his 12 aunts and uncles and 19 cousins; and his many friends.
The family welcomes you to Elijah's heaven homegoing ceremony at 1pm on Saturday, May 18 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1800 S. Valley View Road in Sioux Falls, SD. Immediately thereafter, internment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at the corner of E. 33rd & E. 32nd streets entrance in the Oak plot. Fellowship will be held from 3:30pm-4:30pm at the Minnehaha Country Club, 3101 W. 22nd Street. The family requests that those attending the fellowship to wear a pop of color, similar to Elijah's love of his green pants.
The family also welcomes you to the visitation of Elijah John Schwan from 5:30pm-6:30pm on Friday, May 17 at the Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, SD.
Please send all memorials to the "Sioux Falls Christian Schools- Elijah Schwan Scholarship Fund" at 6120 S Charger Circle Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019