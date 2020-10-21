1/
Elizabeth A. "Tizzie" Dickes
1923 - 2020
Elizabeth "Tizzie" A. Dickes

Wayne, NE - Elizabeth Ann (Tizzie) Dickes, 98, passed to eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Careage Campus of Care in Wayne, NE. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24 at 10:30 am. Visitation, with family present, will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 pm. The family is requesting masks to be worn and social distancing practices maintained. Due to COVID restrictions, a funeral luncheon will not be served.

Tizzie was born in Hartington, NE on September 22, 1923, the daughter of Jake and Henrietta (Sauerweine) VanderHeiden. She was united in marriage to Norbert John Dickes on January 27, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Laurel, NE.

Thankful for having shared her life are her children Patricia (deceased) and her husband Russ Seamon Norfolk, NE, Kathy (Michael) Ortmann of Storm Lake IA, Mike (Lori) Dickes of Wayne NE, Deacon Timothy (Julie) Dickes of Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Jeff) Brady of Wayne NE, and 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, daughter Patricia and grandson Joseph Wragge.

http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8muHCwpyQmHLQn7XycqwGDX?domain=hasemannfuneralhome.com

YouTube Livestream

https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tQTiCxkzRvCJ0jyKxtYPhCW?domain=youtube.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Wake
07:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
OCT
23
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
