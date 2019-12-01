Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
57 Highland Ave.
Chatham, MA
View Map
Resources
Elizabeth Ann Spencer

Elizabeth Ann Spencer Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Spencer

Sioux Falls - Elizabeth Ann Spencer peacefully passed away at the age of 81 on Friday, November 29, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband and soulmate, Alan H. Spencer with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. Daughter of the late James V. Rowley and Marie Rowley (Erickson).

Elizabeth devoted her life to her 7 children. Tammy Adams of CO, Beth Meyer and her husband Paul of IL, Alan H. Spencer, Jr. and his wife Judy of SD, Glen Spencer and his wife Lisa of IN, Marie Hopkinson and her husband Edward of MA, Sara Spencer of CO and Melanie Spencer and her husband John of FL. She cherished every moment spent with the 18 grandchildren. Spencer (Angie) Adams, Kevin (Susanna) Adams, Preston Adams, Jack Meyer, William Meyer, Charles Meyer, Peter Meyer, Alan H. Spencer III, Alyson (Drew) Behrens, Linday Spencer, Grace Spencer, Nathan Spencer, Olivia Spencer, Ava Spencer, Benjamin Hopkinson, Elizabeth Hopkinson, Miesha Spencer and Dorothy Spencer-Funchion.

A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 57 Highland Ave., Chatham, MA 02633 on December 4, 2019 at 10 AM. Private burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Chatham.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
