Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
Flandreau, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Cullen


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Cullen Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Cullen

Golden Valley, MN - Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Buck) Cullen, 65, passed away quickly after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on November 29, 2019. Betty was born November 30, 1953 in Flandreau, SD to Laurence and Julia (Dobbs) Buck of Egan, SD. She attended Egan Public Schools, graduating in 1972. She met her husband, Michael, at Dakota State University where she earned her Associates Degree in Social Work in 1974. Together, they moved to Midway Island during Michael's service in the Navy. After his military service, they lived in several communities. In each place they lived, Betty made lasting friendships and held jobs where she could focus on helping others. She always had room in her heart for another friend with whom she could share a beer and a laugh. Following Michael's retirement from teaching in 2015, they moved to the Twin Cities to be close to their two boys where they continue to reside.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, Mark and Adam, Nicole (daughter-in-law) and her grandson, Jack; brothers Edward (Nancy, "Sister") and Richard (Sue, sister-in-law); niece Patty (Barry, nephew) and many close, extended family members.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Flandreau. Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -