Elizabeth "Betty" Cullen
Golden Valley, MN - Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Buck) Cullen, 65, passed away quickly after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on November 29, 2019. Betty was born November 30, 1953 in Flandreau, SD to Laurence and Julia (Dobbs) Buck of Egan, SD. She attended Egan Public Schools, graduating in 1972. She met her husband, Michael, at Dakota State University where she earned her Associates Degree in Social Work in 1974. Together, they moved to Midway Island during Michael's service in the Navy. After his military service, they lived in several communities. In each place they lived, Betty made lasting friendships and held jobs where she could focus on helping others. She always had room in her heart for another friend with whom she could share a beer and a laugh. Following Michael's retirement from teaching in 2015, they moved to the Twin Cities to be close to their two boys where they continue to reside.
She is survived by her husband and two sons, Mark and Adam, Nicole (daughter-in-law) and her grandson, Jack; brothers Edward (Nancy, "Sister") and Richard (Sue, sister-in-law); niece Patty (Barry, nephew) and many close, extended family members.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Flandreau. Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019